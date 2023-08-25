Dear Editor: I could not agree (Lyman Elliott) more ("Dear Madison School Disrict: I'm done," Aug. 18). However, this problem is also very prevalent in rural school districts.
I left my district mid-year last year because I couldn’t afford my dignity and respect being trampled on anymore just so my administrators could appease parents and students instead of supporting their staff. I took a brief hiatus to recover and since then several more of colleagues have left.
Thanks to bad bosses teachers are leaving left and right. Moreover, they’re leaving the profession altogether. This has become an issue because of a total lack of oversight from local school boards.
At my previous school it’s all about who you know. Just recently they’ve hired an assistant principal without the necessary educational background or credentials over two candidates who were well-qualified. They did the same when they hired the superintendent. The superintendent went from being an assistant principal to superintendent without a Ph.D. or six years of being principal over other candidates with the degree and experience as principal.
The bottom line is no one gives a s---. Including the state’s DPI, which rubber stamps credentials left and right without questioning anything.
Everyone is convinced that the teacher shortage is a cause when really it’s a symptom of bad administration and a top-down approach to education. Administrators fatten their pockets every year while teachers have to go on Donors Choose to ask for freaking crayons. How screwed up is that?
Yvonne Butterfield
Wisconsin Dells