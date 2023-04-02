Dear Editor: Republicans understand the hot topics that create fear among their supporters. Their political ads attacking Protasiewicz focus on the judge being lenient towards sex offenders. Kelly never sat on the bench in a criminal court.
Their political ads are vague and do not tell the whole story. Many of the cases were pled out because the cases were weak or the victims did not want to testify. Most people involved in the criminal justice system understand this. A majority of the plea deals are set up by the District Attorney's Office.
The Republican attacks against Protasiewicz regarding sex offenders are hypocritical. They talk about child safety but do nothing about gun reform. Mass shootings involving children victims with assault-style weapons has skyrocketed, yet Republicans do nothing about the problem. It makes me wonder if Republicans consider dead children to be collateral damage to protect their Second Amendment rights. If Republicans are so concerned about children being sexually molested why don't they have a problem with a child having their head blown off with an assault-style weapon?
Commonsense gun laws are rejected by Republicans as being unconstitutional. Republicans believe they are patriots, but where is there allegiance? Prior to 2016 the NRA received donations from individuals with Russian ties. Those donations were given to Republican candidates from the NRA. America has long since been fighting battles from within that involved Russia.
Any American patriot would be concerned with the relationship between Trump and Putin. Autocrat dictators have a tendency to stick together.
Ken Maples
Shawano