Dear Editor: Trump has announced that if he is reelected as president he will get rid of the “deep state” in the federal government. What he is really saying is that he wants to reestablish the spoil system of political patronage that existed before 1883, when the U.S. Civil Service Commission was put in place.
It said federal employee hiring had to be based on merit rather than loyalty to the political party in power. Determining merit is done by having credentials and taking an exam.
Corruption in managing government programs was common before this law was passed — called the Pendleton Civil Reform Act of 1883. Rather than Congress determining how much federal dollars should be spent on different programs (as established in the Constitution), the administration would allocate expenditures where it saw fit — for example, the proposal to fund the wall with Mexico, rather than defense expenditures determined by Congress.
I was in the federal government for 30 years, with about half that time spent in Washington, D.C. Both parties had pet projects they wanted to implement, and it was up to us federal employees to inform them that legislation and budget was determined by Congress, or that the Constitution didn’t allow it.
If the president has all the political power to do what he wants, we have an autocracy — not a democracy.
Paul O’ Connel
Madison