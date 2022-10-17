Dear Editor: There’s a certain political attack ad that’s as commonplace as cancer, and just as corrosive.
It goes like this:
1. Open with candidate’s name and unflattering photo.
2. Insert ad hominem attack that has nothing to do with their policies, governing credentials or leadership fitness.
3. Close with “Paid for by” the group no one has heard of or one so generic as to be effectively invisible.
4. Watch neighborliness and civility unravel from a distance.
Republicans have mastered this dark art. They’ve poured millions in outside spending into state and local races, flung violent political speech and seeded ads with coded identitarian or racist messages on TV, over the airwaves, in the mail.
You can see this up and down the ballot, from Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes being compared to a window-smashing rioter to 51st District candidate Leah Spicer being likened to a welfare queen (an ad that preys on anti-poor resentment.)
The problem: These tactics make us sick. They don’t get us to agree with a candidate. They get us to hate the other.
As a young person invested in Wisconsin, I worry how these petty attacks ricochet around our culture. I worry because we’re so much better than this.
Nick Hiebert
Black Earth