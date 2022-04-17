Dear Editor: "Who cares for the caregivers?” by Natalie Yahr, gave all of us a needed picture of the fragile state of finding, employing and relying on home care givers. The ability for disabled or elderly to find home care workers to assist in daily activities can be a difficult and expensive task. Natalie’s cover story pointed out these difficulties, which affect not only those who need care, but those who provide it.
I was especially struck by this story because I had just finished a book by former Madison resident Dave Iverson. You may remember Dave from his days as a Madison journalist on WHA-TV. Dave’s book “Winter Stars” tells the story of his 10-year experience as a care giver of his mom. The book is dedicated to the people who shared his experience, especially the people he was able to hire. It describes the care givers' abilities, understanding, devotion to their work and the individuals involved.
“Winter Stars” tells the story of the importance of care givers, and recognizes that whether we are ready of not, each of us will be in a position to call upon the expertise of these professionals. Like Yahr’s article, “Winter Stars” is an important lesson for all.
Byron Knight
Madison