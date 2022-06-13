Dear Editor: The Wisconsin State Journal had a letter from Herbert Lehner on interpreting the U.S. Constitution. He cites former Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia that the words should mean today what they were understood to mean when they were written. Great idea. let's apply that to the Second Amendment.
Discussion of the Second Amendment usually centers on a "well regulated militia." But I say apply it to the right to bear arms. Arms at the time the Constitution was written meant muzzle-loading muskets. The AR-15 of the 1700's was the Kentucky long rifle. It may have had the range and accuracy of a modern gun, but it was a single shot muzzle loader that a skilled marksman could fire about twice a minute.
Why has the word "arms" evolved to mean a weapon with the firepower and rate of fire of an entire company of George Washington's Continental Army?
Jim Blair
Madison