Dear Editor: After every school massacre, the standard reaction from the right wing is always, “Arm the teachers!” These are the same right-wingers who believe educators are incompetents who can’t be trusted to select textbooks, teach real American history, or bargain for their own wages and working conditions.
So then, these supposed incompetents should be trusted to carry lethal weapons every day around children? Yup, in the bizarro alternate reality of today’s GOP, that makes all the sense in the world!
Richard S. Russell
Madison