Dear Editor: Sally Pipes' opinion column in the Wisconsin State Journal makes the strongest case for a national single-payer health coverage system.
She starts off talking about the recent decline in life expectancy in the U.S., saying, "In fact, much of the decline in life expectancy has little to do with our health care system." She ends her letter with, "But sometimes, those choices matter more than any system."
If the decline of life expectancy has little to do with our health care system, as she wrote, there's really no good reason to have a for-profit health coverage system. There's no good reason for the U.S. to have the highest health care costs and the most medical related bankruptcies.
She says that "choices matter more than any system," but millions of uninsured children in the U.S. have no health coverage choice, with millions more underinsured. With single-payer Medicare for all they would clearly have more choice.
Pipes also points out the U.S. has a lower cancer mortality rate than other countries, which is true. But it's common sense that cancer rates go up with age. And we have a lower life expectancy compared to other industrialized countries. Which was an important detail left out of her article.
I think we can agree that some things matter more than the system.
Robby Ree
Stoughton