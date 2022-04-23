Dear Editor: Do you support the attempted coup of the US federal government led by Trump on Jan. 6, 2021?
Do you agree with Trump that Putin is a genius?
Did you support Trump’s attempt to bribe Ukrainian President Zelinskyy by withholding military support for Ukraine until Zelinskyy did a favor for Trump and dug up political dirt against the Biden family?
Do you believe the “Big Lie” that Trump and his cronies are feeding his base that Trump won the 2020 presidential election without being able to provide any credible legal evidence? (Please remember that over 60 judges, mostly installed by Trump, legally reviewed the Trump team lawsuits and found nothing to support the Big Lie).
If you are compelled to answer “no” to these questions, please vote for a rational Democrat or at least a rational Republican in the upcoming elections to help save our democratic way of life in America.
If you are compelled to answer “yes” to these questions and to vote like a Trump Republican, please understand you will share responsibility for potentially converting the democracy we currently have in America into a malignant autocracy.
Conrad Anderson
Cottage Grove