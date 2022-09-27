Dear Editor: Three of Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet secretaries weren't approved more than two years after he was elected, and 150 appointees remain unapproved during the fourth year Evers held office.
The state Constitution ought be amended so that governor's appointees not brought before the full Senate for confirmation within 90 calendar days are automatically confirmed by default because of Senate inaction. If the senators are unwilling to carry out their constitutional roles in confirming appointees, they ought forfeit it.
Paul Thumann
Grafton