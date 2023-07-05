Dear Editor: Republicans say it is not good to be "woke."
In my vocabulary woke means to be open to helping others, having compassion, loving all your neighbors, seeking justice for all our brothers and sisters and other things that Jesus told us to do.
The Republican Party and certain Christian groups refuse to be "woke" and instead follow the line that only Christians or white people or the rich deserve special treatment. Minorities and non-Christians be damned.These people deserve equal rights and to not follow the tenants of Jesus (and Pope Francis), for example, is to miss completely what religion and especially Christianity is all about.
Until these Americans "wake up" and renounce their hypocrisy and see the light they should be referred to as fake or phony Christians.
John Murphy
Madison