Dear Editor, Robin Vos and the right-wing Supreme Court, have fought Gov. Tony Evers' efforts to control the spread of COVID-19. What the right wing wanted they could have had if they moved to Florida. Gov. DeSantis is suing schools if they require masks, and passing laws to fine cruise ships $5,000 per passenger if they require passengers to be vaccinated.
How did that work out? Florida has 3.7 times more people than Wisconsin, the age difference is 2.4 years, Wisconsin being the younger. Wisconsin has 11,887 dead from COVID-19; Florida has 69,790 dead. So when you adjust for the population difference you find out Florida has about 26,000 more deaths than Wisconsin. DeSantis even went so far as to offer a $5,000 bonus to anti-vax police from other states.
In the last two years Florida has lost 33 police officers. Of the 33, 28 died from COVID-19. Thank you Gov. Evers for doing a great job despite the fascist that work in our government.
Jerry Johnson
Madison