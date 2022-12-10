Dear Editor: I believe that there are only really two options that the city should consider when moving forward to choose a rail station site.
The university — This station would drop off and pick up people in an environment that is rich with infrastructure, entertainment and restaurants. It is close to regional bus transportation drop-off and pickup locations. It would have a positive impact on traffic on game days. This would be my first choice.
Downtown — This station would have many of the same attributes as the university, but would not have the benefits of being on campus. This site would be acceptable.
I believe that the other venues are too removed from the city center and would result in passengers having to use additional transportation to get to the city center. These other sites would be more usable, if the city committed to a light rail system to connect them to the rest of the metro area.
Thad Schumacher
Madison