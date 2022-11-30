Dear Editor: In a recent letter, it was suggested that the future Amtrak station should be built at the airport. This would be a huge mistake. The Amtrak station is meant to make Madison more accessible to the region and the region more accessible to Madisonians. The airport couldn't be further from the population center of Madison and further from accessibility.
It is laughable that the previous letter characterized an airport Amtrak station as "an easy walk" for anybody. I live on the east side and the airport is already a 45-minute, one-hour 15-minute bus trip, which also requires me to change buses. This additional hassle to get from the hinterlands of Madison to downtown, to the university and to the south or west side would make the new station prohibitively inconvenient for most people, especially commuters. One would essentially need their own car to travel from an airport Amtrak station to most Madison destinations.
Needing a car or the use of one to use the Amtrak station would defeat its very purpose of a more sustainable and efficient regional transportation system, not to mention diminish potential ridership. I favor a truly walkable First Street or Monona Terrace Amtrak station, which would be far more accessible to most Madisonians and make the city more accessible to visitors.
Philip Klinker
Madison