Dear Editor: Amtrak is getting celebrated as a worthy tool against climate change. But doubting minds will not be convinced until a more mindful and credible explanation can be offered as to why Amtrak can have an impactful role in offsetting unwelcome weather events.
Amtrak has seized upon census data revealing that more than two-thirds of all Americans live in 11 emerging megaregions. That data is shaping Amtrak’s desire for a deeper and wider presence in the megaregions. That’s where most of its future customers are located.
In our portion of the Great Lakes megaregion, Amtrak hopes to extend its Chicago to Milwaukee passenger service to new terminals in Madison and Green Bay, and to St. Paul’s Union Depot. Madison and at least two other Wisconsin cities are seeking federal grants to build Amtrak stations.
The megaregions, containing 70% of the population, would by logic have the prevailing majority of the nation’s carbon-emitting cars and trucks. People will drive, even when wisdom says not to, without alternative modes of transportation or parking at the station.
America is a sprawling nation with wide open spaces. In comparison, the megaregions combined would be a small country. Amtrak’s upcoming role in the megaregions would be less about stopping climate change and would be more about efficiently regulating it. Ridership numbers are key indicators.
Amtrak has the motivation to expand its service, particularly within Wisconsin. It’s a government-owned corporation. Revenue comes from fares. In fiscal year 2019, ridership between Chicago and Milwaukee totaled more than 880,000.
Bruce McClellin
Madison