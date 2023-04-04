Dear Editor: I just attended the 2023 Alzheimer’s Impact Movement Advocacy Forum with hundreds of my fellow Alzheimer’s advocates from across the country.
We participated in a rally outside the White House and met with members of Congress on Capitol Hill to call for the reversal of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' decision to deny people living with Alzheimer's access to FDA-approved Alzheimer's treatments. Every FDA-approved drug is covered by Medicare except for Alzheimer’s. Never before has the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services imposed such drastic barriers to access FDA-approved drugs.
I attended this event because I am both personally and professionally impacted by dementia. My grandmother had dementia, and so many of our clients with work with at Cairasu Home Care are also living with Alzheimer’s or related dementia. Therefore, it is imperative for me to be a voice for those silenced by dementia.
During my meeting, I urged Sen. Tammy Baldwin and her team to show support for full access to FDA-approved Alzheimer’s treatment. Every day without access to FDA-approved drugs, more than 2,000 people transition to a more advanced stage of Alzheimer’s where they are no longer eligible for treatment.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Congress to advance policies and make progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia by visiting alzimpact.org.
Fatou Ceesay
Madison