Dear Editor: Every day, millions of Americans take insulin to stay alive. I am one of them.
At the age of 6, I was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. Every day, for nearly 20 years, I have taken two kinds of insulin to survive. Each January, I look ahead and have to plan out my budget carefully as I’ll be paying out of pocket for my medication until I reach my prescription deductible. This doesn’t include the cost of supplies like needles, alcohol swabs and a continuous glucose monitor. Every month, I’m easily spending over $1,000 on medication and supplies.
That’s why I was so excited when I heard about President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act capping insulin prices for Medicare recipients at $35 per month. Many seniors are operating on a fixed income, so capping monthly insulin prices at $35 can help ease financial stresses. I was extremely disappointed that all of Wisconsin’s Republican representatives, including Sen. Ron Johnson, voted against this critical legislation.
I’m grateful that the insulin cap is in place for Wisconsin’s seniors on Medicare, but there is still work to be done. The $35 cap needs to be expanded to all insulin users. In my case, I would save over $600 a month if an insulin cap went into place.
I’m calling on my congressional representative, Derrick Van Orden, to work towards expanding this important cap to all insulin users.
Saskia Hale
Stevens Point