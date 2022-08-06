Dear Editor: Our democracy is under attack in Wisconsin, and we need to elect fighters who will defend it.
For that reason, I urge readers to vote for Alexia Sabor in the August primary for Wisconsin secretary of state.
As Republicans continue to waste hundreds of thousands of dollars on their “election probe,” Wisconsinites deserve a secretary of state who will engage the public and take Republicans to task for their actions. As secretary of state, Sabor would prioritize meeting with the public to build trust, increase transparency and protect the electoral process.
Giving voters every opportunity to understand the election process will help undercut the cynicism and distrust that Republicans are trying to build. Sabor would also be a vigorous advocate for ensuring that the secretary of state office has the necessary funding to do its vital duties — including processing paperwork for Wisconsin families that are adopting from overseas.
Doug La Follette has served honorably for more than four decades, but it is time for a change. Sabor will modernize the office, increase its efficiency, fight for adequate funding and continue to travel around the state building trust in our government and electoral process.
Please join me in voting for Alexia Sabor on Aug. 9.
Frances Huntley-Cooper
Fitchburg