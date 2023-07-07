Dear Editor: The new alcohol rules that target wedding barns is misguided and will undoubtedly lead to unintended consequences for the Tavern League.
If the venues are limited to six events per year they will go out of business unless they change their business model. Bars are rarely chosen as the site for weddings so wedding venues aren’t a natural competitor to bars and taverns. If forced to purchase a liquor license they might as well compete with the local bars. Wedding barns usually have larger, more extensive facilities to draw in patrons from the surrounding area. They will certainly have an incentive to outcompete the local bars.
Including wedding barns in the proposed legislation is ill-advised and should be reconsidered.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg