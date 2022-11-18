Dear Editor: Regarding the Nov. 16 letter "Make market a mixed-use project."
It’s recently been suggested that Madison should have an Amtrak station as part of the proposed public market at East Johnson and First streets. That’s a move in the right direction (that is, away from the disaster that would’ve been the earlier proposed Monona Terrace location) but it doesn’t get all the way to where it should be: Dane County Regional Airport.
That should be the central transportation hub for all of southern Wisconsin, a multimodal transfer point where people have their choice of private cars, rental cars, taxis, busses, planes, bike and scooter rentals, and, yes, trains — all within an easy walk of each other, without having to be exposed to either the elements or long waits.
Even a brief glance at a map shows how much easier it would be to have train tracks connecting the airport to Milwaukee in the east and the Twin Cities to the northwest without having to displace lots of homes and cross lots of city streets at crawly speeds to get partway into the isthmus. And that doesn’t even get into the question of how you’d turn the train around once you got there.
The advantages of the airport location are so blatantly obvious and overwhelming, why are we even thinking about any other site for an Amtrak station?
Richard S. Russell
Madison