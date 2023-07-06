Dear Editor: It’s a little late, it seems to me, to start talking about mitigating measures to curb noise from the F-35s.
Why didn’t we discuss changing flight patterns or other measures during the environmental impact process? Isn’t that the purpose of the environmental impact assessment?
Instead the Air Force and others engaged in months of obfuscation and avoided admitting there might be a problem with noise.
Now that the deployment is nearly a done deal, good luck getting responsible parties to discuss, let alone implement, measures alleviating a problem no one admitted we were going to have.
Lisa Luedtke
Madison