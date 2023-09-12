Dear Editor: September is National Recovery Month. Since 1989, this month has been designated to increase understanding about substance use disorders and offer hope to people struggling with them.
Even during Recovery Month, however, we seldom talk about how important it is to help those in our prisons and jails overcome substance use disorders.
Statistics from the Federal Bureau of Prisons show that about 45% of its inmates are jailed for drug offenses. But in my experience, putting people with substance use disorders behind bars fails to solve addiction problems. It doesn’t help people address the root causes of their addictions. As a result, it often robs them, their loved ones and their communities of opportunities for recovery.
Deflection offers a powerful alternative to incarceration. Also called first responder deflection, deflection programs enable law enforcement and other first responders to refer people to community-based drug and mental health treatment services instead of locking them away. These programs recognize that substance use disorders are complex health issues that require compassionate, evidence-based treatment from supportive community resources.
As someone who’s worked in over 300 jails across the country, I’ve seen the negative effects of incarceration on people with substance use disorders. But as the CEO of a comprehensive addiction treatment organization, I’ve also seen the benefits of deflecting people with substance use disorders to the resources they need to increase their chances of successful recovery.
National Recovery Month offers an opportunity for all Americans to look seriously at the benefits of deflection programs. We should encourage elected officials and other community leaders to explore deflection as an alternative to incarceration.
By choosing to emphasize treatment and recovery over punishment, we can help reduce burdens on the overcrowded justice system and break the cycle of addiction — leading to healthier individuals and stronger communities.
Chris Bove
Brentwood, Tennessee