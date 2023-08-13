Dear Editor: I can't believe that I'm writing a letter to the editor complaining about the 2023 Disability Pride Festival in Madison being inaccessible to large numbers of disabled people. But that's precisely what I observed.
The biggest reason: Hardly any places for the public to sit. No chairs were even found in the tent where speeches, presentations and entertainment were featured. People there either had to stand up or sit down on the ground. Neither of these are an option for many disabled people — at least not for more than a few minutes. There was the occasional park bench, and those willing to walk one or two blocks could find plenty of seating by the pavilion well away from the festival. But there were plenty of chairs for the exhibitors. Maybe I'll pay $100 for a booth next year just so that I can have a place to sit.
The second reason — lack of masks at the event. Many people are at much higher risk than the general population for dying from or becoming disabled by COVID. Disability Pride Festival's website encouraged masks and said that some cloth ones would be available. But anyone walking through the festival might be excused for thinking it was 2019 all over again. The organizers of the event apparently couldn't be bothered with handing out masks or encouragint their use through efforts such as stage announcements.
I tried to give Disability Pride Festival the benefit of the doubt and contact them directly. But they never responded to my email, and I see no mention of the issue on their website. I can only assume that they don't care about the large numbers of people — disabled and otherwise — who can't stay on their feet for more than a few minutes.
Haven McClure
Madison