Dear Editor: Following the hysteria, fury and vitriol springing forth from progressives after the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade this past Friday, I elected to reread the U.S. Constitution and its 27 amendments over the weekend.
Although not a constitutional scholar, or even a lawyer for that matter, my amateur review of the document failed to locate a constitutional right to abortion. Thus, Amendment 10 comes to the forefront: "The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people."
As it should be, abortion rights will be democratically determined by the duly elected representatives of the various state legislatures. The left proclaims the American public is overwhelmingly pro-abortion. If that is indeed the case, then they should encounter little difficulty in codifying unrestrictive abortion rights via the constitutional amendment process.
It appears the cultural victories achieved by the left by judicial fiat many now have to be won by persuading voters. Gees, that sounds a lot like democracy in action.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland