Dear Editor: I grew up in Douglas County, one of the three “blue” counties at the top of the state. I remain proud of their progressivism and am pleased with the results of the recent Supreme Court election.
However, I am dismayed that abortion is the issue that drew voters out and determined the election. It appears that in Wisconsin and elsewhere, Democrats see the right to take the life of unborn children as the most important civil issue.
I hope Democrats, including the newly elected justice, see health care, housing, public safety and education as equally important.
Fr. Charles Bouchard
Catholic Health Association of the U.S.