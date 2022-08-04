Dear Editor: The recent passage of a near total ban on any abortion in Indiana (practically a Wisconsin neighbor and of similar politics), takes the overturn of Roe v. Wade to new extremes.
Exceptions for rape and incest were barely able to survive the bill. Could contraception be next? The message is clear: Be fruitful and multiply, but unwanted or oops pregnancies are your doing and your responsibility. You are going to have to raise that child or put it up for adoption. I do see one benefit of extreme anti-abortion measures. Our United States population growth may slow. Maybe it won't rise. Fewer people means a smaller carbon footprint, and that could only help with the problem of global warming.
People may opt for alternative relationships to assuage pregnancy risk. If abortion or attaining a morning after pill are made extraordinarily difficult, what are their alternatives?
How ironic. Fewer couples will have children, preventing a life from ever being conceived. Not a problem in my mind, but pretty sure this is not what legislators had in mind. It may however be what they get.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg