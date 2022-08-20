Dear Editor: The overturning of Roe v Wade triggered flashbacks of my student nurse experiences in the early 70’s. Girls who had been raped were forced to bear their abusers’ children.
Teens often gave birth prematurely — their bodies too immature to carry fetuses to term. Some girls suffered life-threatening medical complications, not to mention the psychological trauma of birth, and seeing their newborns on life support in newborn intensive care units. Their critically ill babies often suffered life-long disabilities.
When babies were born with serious birth defects and/or disabilities and their families could not care for them, they were not adopted. They were institutionalized in state mental health facilities. I have vivid, heart-breaking memories of such children in bleak hospital cribs.
Without reproductive choices, we will see an increase in the number of seriously debilitated babies and children. What will happen to them if or when their families cannot care for them and our already burdened medical foster care system is unable to accommodate them? Will we again institutionalize children?
Is that the kind regressive society we want for future generations? If not, I urge readers to vote for Democratic candidates across the ballot. We need compassionate leaders who will advocate for our reproductive health care.
Audrey Tluczek
Town of Vermont