Dear Editor: As an obstetrician/gynecologist in Wisconsin, I’ve seen firsthand how important access is when it comes to managing complicated pregnancies, including abortion care.
Wisconsin’s archaic 1849 law is already hurting our friends and neighbors as it alienates those seeking abortions by forcing them across state lines or puts the birthing person’s life in imminent danger before an abortion can be performed. This adds additional costs and other barriers that can be unaffordable and terrifying for both patients and providers.
Wisconsin physicians, including myself, are leaving the state to provide abortions in Illinois and Minnesota to avoid felony charges for practicing the standard of care we committed to provide here at home. Looking towards the future of health care in Wisconsin, I am concerned. Who is going to choose to come here to train or practice when they cannot take care of patients with complicated pregnancies? Wisconsin’s 173-year-old criminal abortion ban will not only hurt our opportunity to recruit physicians who provide obstetrical care in our state, it will hurt and kill pregnant patients and have an indelible impact on their families and communities.
When given the opportunity to codify Roe into law by voting for the Women’s Health Protect Act, Sen. Ron Johnson voted no, arguing that states should be able to make this decision. He admitted that it could be “messy,” but wouldn’t be “that big a change.”
Maybe not for him. But for the one in four Wisconsin women who will receive an abortion in their lifetimes, it’s a different story. Sen. Johnson, Wisconsinites need access to safe and affordable abortions. Stop playing politics with our lives.
Kristin Lyerly
Green Bay