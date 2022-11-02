Dear Editor: In the United States we are divided. Will we as a country survive as a democratic republic or will we become subjects of an authoritarian?
The divisiveness is caused by complete allegiance to one man, Donald Trump. In fact, he has said that if elected in 2024 he will run the country like a dictator.
You may disagree with my assessment. However, there are hundreds of examples of Trump attacking our democratic institutions and undermining our core voting process. And then, in one last desperate attempt to stay in power, he sent a murderous mob to our U.S. Capitol to violently undermine our republic.
Trump is not done. As he left office, he took top secret and classified documents that jeopardize our national security. These seized documents did not belong to Trump.
There are many Trump-endorsed Republicans running for office. To get Trump’s support, they unequivocally promise to do anything to undermine our votes and our democratic institutions.
You may not agree with the policies of the Democratic Party, but a vote for Trump-endorsed candidates is a vote for Trump’s autocracy. You decide on Nov. 8. Will you vote for our Democratic Republic or vote for autocracy?
Jerry Iverson
Appleton