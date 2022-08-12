Dear Editor: Dave Zweifel’s dive into the devastation happening in our National Parks due to the climate crisis mirrors dozens of other aspects of this existential problem facing humanity and all life on Earth.
With concerted government action at the national level we have the chance to effect change in the U.S. and around the world. His closing statement that American voters hold the key hits the nail on the head. This November’s election is crucial. Republicans have become the party of “climate change is a Chinese hoax,” and the money they receive from their donor class prevents them from seeing anything else.
We need the Republican Party to acknowledge the climate crisis and to bring strong and useful ideas to the table. This will only happen when people place the climate crisis high up on their list of concerns and vote only for Democrats.
Democrats at least walk the talk and are persuadable. A vote for a Republican is a vote for Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy and possibly the end of human civilization, not to mention our beloved national parks.
Robert Buckner
Sierra Madre, California