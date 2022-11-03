Dear Editor: Lies destroy democracy. While we come to expect lies from politicians, lying has reached new levels in the past few years.
We have everyday lies, the Big Lie, the I’ll-only-run-twice lie, the lie that you should vote early if the clerk is a Republican because Democrats will commit fraud. Then Ron Johnson's lie that he had little knowledge of the fake electors scandal.
In his personal investigation into the Ukraine phone call he and Sen. Chuck Grassley published an 11-page defense of Trump based on Russian disinformation. He said the “left” should be kicked our of churches and they want to destroy the nuclear family. Then his lies about COVID-19 treatment using hydroxychloroquine, and his downplaying of the Jan. 6 riot, saying, "We've seen plenty of video of people in the Capitol, and they weren't rioting," and that the event was "by and large ... a peaceful protest."
The New York Times headlined its report, “The election is over, but Ron Johnson keeps promoting false claims of fraud.”
So believe lies if you must and elect a liar and know that democracy based on facts and truth die with your vote.
Michael Robinson
Kaukauna