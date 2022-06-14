Dear Editor: Many people are confused by the similarity between the words “militia” and “military,” thinking that they must be synonyms. But they are not. Quite the opposite, in fact. A militia specifically is people who are not in the armed forces. They may be available for active duty but are not currently on active duty.
This was widely understood when the Second Amendment was drafted by people who had a fully justified leeriness of standing armies and wanted to rely on citizens rallying to the defense of their homes and livelihoods the same way they had recently done when defeating the mightiest regular army force on the planet to establish our nation’s independence.
And what did they use in doing so? They didn’t all troop down to the local National Guard armory to check out some rifles, because none of those things existed in 1776. Instead they showed up at the call of local leaders, bringing their own guns. And since the colonials were about 90% farmers accustomed to using those guns to put meat on the family table, they were much better shots than the British lobsterbacks and their Hessian mercenaries.
These lessons were not lost on our founders, which is why the business end of the Second Amendment refers to the right of the PEOPLE to keep and bear arms.
Or, to get back to the amendment’s introductory clause, George Mason expressed it succinctly in 1788 during Virginia’s U.S. Constitution ratification convention: “I ask, sir, what is the militia? It is the whole people. ... To disarm the people is the best and most effectual way to enslave them.”
Richard S. Russell
Madison