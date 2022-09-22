Dear Editor: Does a fetus have legal rights? No, a person has legal rights because they are a person. A fetus has no legal rights because it is not a person. A woman who accidentally becomes pregnant has a right not to have a baby she doesn’t want. The fetus has no say in the matter.
Say, for instance, that some pro-life person hired a lawyer to defend a fetus’ right to become a person. Any judge would throw the case out of court because fetuses have no legal rights. Only the woman has a right to bear or not bear the child.
Some people might argue that, by natural law, a fetus has a right to become a person. But they would have no ground to stand on. Nature rejects about one in five fertilized eggs, resulting in miscarriages. So nature does not recognize a fetus’ right to become a person, and neither do our laws.
Pro-life people are irrational, controlling sentimental idiots with fascist tendencies. They are not humane or humanitarian. Their misguided thinking increases the sum of human misery. The pro-life movement should be aborted before it wreaks any more havoc.
If these people are so interested in the sanctity of life, they should work to end war and do something useful.
John Morgan
Madison