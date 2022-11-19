Letters logo

Dear Editor: When I was younger I didn’t like Nancy Pelosi because I connected her to the establishment and I was definitely anti-establishment.

As I grew older I started paying closer attention to politics and the importance of what these people in the House and Senate do to affect our lives. Being a Bernie Sanders supporter — and I still am — I couldn’t have cared less about Pelosi, but I wasn't seeing the forest through the trees.

I have since learned that she is a fantastic politician and was the only one to take on Trump and his cronies — you know, the spineless Republicans who kowtow to the sickness we see on the right. I respect her decision to step away at this time because her life would be in danger if she stayed.

Sadly that’s where we’re at folks. I hope the person that takes the lead after her has the strength and courage that this woman has. I still disagree with her stance on Democratic Socialism, but in my eyes she was the Queen of Congress and has bigger balls than most men I know. 

Republicans are so disrespectful of her they didn’t show up to her announcement. So thank you, Nancy Pelosi. Thank you for your service.

Kevin Smith

Neillsville

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.