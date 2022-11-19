Dear Editor: When I was younger I didn’t like Nancy Pelosi because I connected her to the establishment and I was definitely anti-establishment.
As I grew older I started paying closer attention to politics and the importance of what these people in the House and Senate do to affect our lives. Being a Bernie Sanders supporter — and I still am — I couldn’t have cared less about Pelosi, but I wasn't seeing the forest through the trees.
I have since learned that she is a fantastic politician and was the only one to take on Trump and his cronies — you know, the spineless Republicans who kowtow to the sickness we see on the right. I respect her decision to step away at this time because her life would be in danger if she stayed.
Sadly that’s where we’re at folks. I hope the person that takes the lead after her has the strength and courage that this woman has. I still disagree with her stance on Democratic Socialism, but in my eyes she was the Queen of Congress and has bigger balls than most men I know.
Republicans are so disrespectful of her they didn’t show up to her announcement. So thank you, Nancy Pelosi. Thank you for your service.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville