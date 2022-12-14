Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation needs to consider Fix at Six, found at fixatsix.org, instead of the I-94 expansion project.
First, the current proposal would worsen racial injustice. Wisconsin’s decades-long focus on building and expanding major highways has actively harmed members of low-income and minority communities by worsening racial and economic segregation, especially in Milwaukee. Not only are highways physical barriers that segregate communities, but they also increase air pollution in the surrounding neighborhoods, which are most often communities of color.
In 2014, the federal government found that the Zoo Interchange construction and expansion in Milwaukee caused “irreparable harm” to minority communities. This I-94 expansion project on the same corridor is no different. The neighborhoods most directly impacted are racially and socioeconomically diverse and their neighborhood development projects, such as inviting local businesses and addressing healthy food scarcity, are threatened by this project. Meanwhile, the promised benefit in commute time would apply to disproportionately wealthy and whiter communities in the suburbs.
Next, it would worsen the climate crisis. The transportation sector is the largest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., and personal cars account for the biggest chunk of transportation emissions. Expanding highways encourages more people to drive, and this will increase carbon emissions. Expanding I-94 is in direct conflict with the expressed goals of the Governors Climate Task Force to equitably cut carbon emissions.
Finally, the Fix at Six proposal is feasible and asks for more public transit, walking and biking access.
Benjamin Bishop
Madison