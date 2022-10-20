Dear Editor: This September I had the pleasure of taking my grandson to his first Pecatonica Homecoming. As in so many of our small towns, dozens of people contribute and lots of graduates come home to create floats and throw candy to kids lined up along the sidewalk.
My favorite part of this year’s parade was seeing 51st Assembly District candidate Leah Spicer marching down Main Street with a baby on her back and two little ones in tow. Absent from our little parade was incumbent state Rep. Todd Novak, who is also the (perhaps overly busy) mayor of Dodgeville. Novak has also refused to debate Spicer, and in fact the last time he agreed to a debate was with Jeff Wright, here in the Pecatonica High School auditorium, seven years ago.
But debate preparation, parades and door knocking take work, and that’s why I like Leah Spicer. She’s raising three small children, helping on her parents’ farm in Iowa County, serving as the Clyde town clerk, and running a farm-to-table restaurant she owns with her partner. All of this while knocking on doors and marching in parades big and small.
I want an assemblywoman who can produce results, and I’d be hard-pressed to find something as wildly successful as Spicer’s restaurant, Homecoming, which opened to rave reviews in the midst of COVID and still has lines out the door of the historic White School in Spring Green.
I want success for southwest Wisconsin, so I’ve voted for Spicer instead of the same old same old tired status quo.
Kriss Marion
Blanchardville