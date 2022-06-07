Dear Editor: What will it take to stop this vicious cycle?
1) Perpetrator radiates and administers threats.
2) Threats are ignored and go unheeded.
3) Perpetrator purchases high-capacity military weapon and ammo, usually legally.
4) Threat is carried out. Four or more innocent victims are murdered.
5) Intense, round-the-clock media coverage begins.
6) Nation is shocked (again).
7) Victims are identified with short, gut-wrenching bios.
8) Period of national mourning begins, usually lasts for four to five days or until next mass shooting (usually within a week or two).
9) Political reactions commence: Republicans offer thoughts and prayers and blame mental health of shooter and softness of target. Democrats call for immediate gun control laws short of eliminating the filibuster and blame the prevalence and accessibility of military-style weapons of war with high-volume magazines.
10) Media coverage begins to wane after four or five days and refocuses on other national and world events.
11) Little or no action is taken on gun control laws.
12) National gun sales increase exponentially.
Alan Ginsberg
Madison