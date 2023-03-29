Madison is a city defined by its values. It’s what made me fall in love with this city and what motivates my work as vice chair of the Dane County Democratic Party. Our progressive ideals are a source of pride, and Madison needs alders who are committed fully to them.
Our ability to enact effective policies has already been severely hamstrung by the Republican Legislature, so it distresses me when good initiatives and policies are stymied in our Common Council by alders more interested in maintaining the status quo than pursuing real change. I am running to make sure we live up to our lofty ideals and deliver on the bold policies and real outcomes that our city needs.
Nowhere is this more clear than in the debate over affordable housing. People are tired of politicians who engage in bad-faith arguments or treat the housing crisis as some nebulous future concern. For those without a roof over their heads or who are struggling to pay rent, the housing shortage is very real and very immediate. The city should continue to engage in aggressive land banking and zoning reform to develop more multifamily housing. We also need to empower tenants collectively so they can have high quality housing without being subject to ludicrous rent hikes.
If you believe that Madison can live up to its full potential and be a shining example of liberal governance, I would be honored to have your support in this election. Vote Noah Lieberman for District 14.
Noah Lieberman
Madison District 14 candidate