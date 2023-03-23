As the City Council's longest serving member and past council president, I have a proven track record of respected leadership and effective representation.
I have effectively delivered results for the people and interests of the downtown in City Hall for many years. My longtime service on the city's Finance Committee has yielded significant funds for downtown civic projects. I am proud of my accomplishments and would like the opportunity to continue the privilege of working on behalf of downtown residents.
My main priority is to continue to increase access to safe, affordable housing. The lack of affordable housing is a significant crisis. The housing cost burden continues to be very difficult for far too many residents. Existing strategies have not produced enough units to meet the extreme need.
TIF is a financial source that the city hasn’t utilized to its full potential to create affordable housing. We need to continue to develop significant incentives in the zoning code to encourage affordable housing creation — for example, density and height bonuses. I was a sponsor of the recently adopted ordinance to encourage more affordable housing downtown.
Balancing the tremendous growth and development downtown without negatively affecting the quality of life remains a major issue. Growth and quality development is critical for a healthy downtown. I will continue to foster responsible infill development while maintaining neighborhood character.
I’m proud to be endorsed by a broad spectrum of organizations including: the Democratic Party of Dane County, Downtown Madison Inc., Fair Wisconsin, Progressive Dane, the South Central Federation of Labor and 350 Wisconsin Action.
Downtown residents, thank you for the trust you put in me as your representative. Our downtown neighborhoods are the heart of Madison. It is an honor to represent you and to work with you to make sure downtown remains vibrant and livable. I ask for your vote.
Mike Verveer
Madison District 4 alder