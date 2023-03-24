When folks ask me why I am running for alder, I keep it simple: It's about putting the north side first.
I want to tackle our most complex challenges by advocating for our best interests, finding practical solutions and building a community we can all thrive in.
We need to make it easy for residents to start and maintain small businesses, especially those that pay a living wage, prioritize reforms that help families find and keep their homes and provide consistent resources to northside neighborhoods, from environmental stewardship to expanded funding for violence prevention and reduction.
I am a proud progressive in the tradition of Wisconsin who understands being progressive means being for good government. Good government is responding to emails and calls from your constituents. Good government connects neighbors and neighborhoods to find solutions. Good government hears what everyone says, even if they disagree with you.
District 18 residents, I hear you. My goal is always to listen and hear what you say in the most respectful way possible. I want to put folks with fresh new ideas next to people who have been leading for years; I want to put business people and working people together so we can shape our future; and I want folks, no matter if they own or rent their home, to know they have a seat at the table.
Doing that critical work is good stewardship and the key to our local democracy.
I would be honored to have your vote.
Michelle Ellinger Linley
Madison District 18 alder candidate