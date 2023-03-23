I’m a candidate for Madison Common Council District 3 on the far east side.
I’m a 27-year-old father of a 13-month-old — a bio not commonly found on your ballot. I don’t have the connections you’d usually see on endorsements pages. I’m a regular, everyday dad who’s looking towards the future.
I’m running to ensure Madison is a safe, affordable place. When we look into our community, we see the challenges — but with those come the opportunity for bold new ideas that benefit everyone in a positive, lasting way. As an alder, I will listen to the district, collaborate with stakeholders and be clear in communicating decisions.
There are challenges we face in Madison. We have a low inventory of housing options that are not very affordable. I’m running to ensure there are different housing type options that are affordable.
Public safety risks still loom over us. Erratic driving, poor infrastructure, criminal behavior — these all play a role in our lives. I’m running to address underlying causes of crime like jobs, food, shelter and health, while ensuring public safety needs are met (including supporting the CARES program).
Our transportation infrastructure must be safe for pedestrians, cyclists and autos, and our public transit must be accessible, convenient and incentivized. Additionally, our environmental infrastructure must be safe to ensure there are no PFAS in our water.
Think of challenges you see, then contact me via my website and let’s talk about how we’ll solve them, together.
Matthew Van Eperen
Madison District 3 alder candidate