I am running for re-election to the City Council to keep Madison moving forward.
We have made good progress but have work to do to make sure our neighborhoods are safe and walkable, everyone has an affordable housing option, our young people are supported and thriving, and our small business community is vibrant.
As an experienced alder I have a reputation of bringing people together to get things done. Working with community members, we built a neighborhood center on Theresa Terrace and reimagined a modern library and neighborhood center in the Meadowood Neighborhood. I worked closely with residents and Common Wealth Development to bring affordable, supportive housing to District 20.
When Madison was calling for a response to a spate of gun violence in 2015, I led a group of council colleagues and community leaders to create a comprehensive violence prevention plan that is now ingrained in city government; we have taken a public health approach to prevention. I was a key leader in creating the Madison Out of School Time (MOST) initiative to ensure kids and families have access to high-quality after-school programming. I co-lead the group that created the Healthy Retail Access Program — a grant program that supports small food enterprise businesses to address a lack of accessible, healthy food.
Madison is quickly growing and changing. I have a vision for how we can meet the challenges ahead of us and a track record of accomplishments that makes me the best candidate for District 20 alder.
Matt Phair
Madison District 20 alder