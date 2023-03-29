Dear Editor: I am the candidate best prepared to push for innovative housing strategies and policies.
I will focus on expanding nonmarket-based solutions like limited equity cooperatives, co-housing and land banking. I will promote investment of city funds in multifamily owner occupied housing to increase wealth, especially intergenerational wealth for communities of color. I will protect already existing affordable housing and fight displacement of low-income residents. I support initiatives to guarantee permanent affordability of housing and invest in capacity-building for nonprofit developers, tenant associations and community land trusts. My website has a list of ideas to promote affordable housing.
I have 14 years of experience as District 6 alder, guiding public review processes with neighbors, stakeholders and developers on infill development projects, new alcohol licenses, traffic safety, water and tree protection, fighting F-35s and equitable transit. We need active participation in our local democracy, not special interest money tipping the scales. My work is inclusive of all residents and contributes to the innovation, potential and heart of this city that I love.
My leadership has created new neighborhoods, businesses and places: the Capitol East District, Union Corners and McPike Park. My persistence led to the restoration of the historic Garver Feed Mill, now the winter home of the Dane County Farmers Market.
I look forward to serving residents and the city for another term. I will work to build the city that serves us as we face the future opportunities and challenges of growth.
Marsha Rummel
Madison District 6 alder candidate