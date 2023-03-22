Effective leadership requires humility, an openness to feedback, a willingness to ask hard questions and consider unintended consequences, respectful dialogue and transparency at every stage of city decision-making. This is how I plan to represent you as your alder.
My conversations with District 19 residents highlight several priorities:
• Ensuring that our natural environment and unique ecosystems are protected and enhanced as Madison grows.
• Addressing Madison's housing crisis with collaborative approaches that emphasize affordability in rent and home ownership.
• Ensuring public transportation and other city services are accessible throughout the city.
• Strengthening our economy by working in partnership with local businesses and nonprofits and incentivizing new business development that brings stable, living-wage jobs.
• Addressing public safety with an emphasis on building trust, ensuring adequate resources and civilian oversight.
I've been a social work professor for 23 years at the UW-Madison, where I teach and conduct research on a range of social welfare issues with a prevention and equity lens. I’ve had the privilege of partnering on major programmatic initiatives with local nonprofits, community colleges, and county, state and federal agencies, and I’ve held key leadership positions at the UW-Madison. I am also the founder of an educational technology company and a proud mom and step-mom.
My website provides more details on my positions and invites your input. I am honored to have the endorsements of Dane Dems, Fair Wisconsin, 350 Wisconsin, AFSCME PEOPLE, AFL-CIO SCFL, the Building Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin and numerous local community leaders and residents.
Kristen Slack
Madison District 19 alder candidate