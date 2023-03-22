As a lifelong Madison resident, younger person and renter, I have a unique perspective to bring to the council.
I am deeply invested in the future of Madison and ensuring it is a place where everyone can thrive. Madison is changing and we can’t stop people from moving here. But we can prioritize sustainable growth and the many features that make Madison a unique place. As the city grows, I want to make sure longtime residents, myself included, aren’t forced out of Madison due to an increased cost of living.
I am a first-time candidate, but I started becoming more familiar with city government in 2020. I’ve spent the last three years watching council meetings, making public comments and familiarizing myself with committees and the city budget.
During the last four months, including the time when District 12 did not have a sitting alder, I got up to speed on the many current and future projects in the district as well as how citywide changes would impact the district. It is imperative that the incoming alder is ready to do the work on day one. You can see a listing of projects and district specific resources on my website. I’ve also been meeting neighbors and asking residents directly what issues they are interested in or concerned about since early December.
The most important thing about being an alder is advocating for the district and serving as a resource for people in the district who need information or help navigating city processes.
Julia Matthews
Madison District 12 alder candidate