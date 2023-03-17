Dear Editor: As I campaign and talk to my neighbors, the major issues I hear are affordable housing, climate change, tightening budgets, public safety, transportation, good jobs and equity.
I’m running for the City Council because I believe my years of experience and leadership in community service and business can contribute directly to these very issues.
Companies I have led built affordable homes and energy efficient buildings across the U.S. and Canada. My consulting company, I-OSC, is actively advising nonprofits on designing and building affordable homes.
I’ve served as a CFO, COO and CEO of large and small businesses and community organizations, guiding them through budget cycles and financial challenges.
I’ve served on the Wexford Village Doard in District 19 for nine years. I volunteer with MERLIN Mentors at UW Research Park, advising technology startups on how to grow and become successful.
I’ve actively engaged in public outreach by various Madison departments in forming the Odana Area Plan, various watershed plans and stormwater management plans.
Public safety is incredibly important to me. Every generation of my family since 1870 has included police, firefighters and emergency responders, some giving that “last full measure of devotion.”
Madison is addressing these issues with interconnected, multiyear initiatives. I am in broad agreement with these strategies. We need to build on those, correct the things that aren’t working or are producing unintended consequences, all the while being mindful of our budget limitations.
I’m proud to be endorsed by Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and outgoing District 19 Alder Keith Furman.
John Guequierre
Madison District 19 alder candidate