I’m running to represent District 2 on Madison’s City Council.
I’ve lived downtown for almost a decade, and I’ve participated in public service nearly the entire time. Every day during my campaign, I hear concerns about housing costs. Neighbors routinely share with me how much their rent will increase after the end of their lease. To solve this problem, we must increase the housing supply and decrease the vacancy rate so we get a real chance to negotiate a fair rent.
The city must increase access to housing by helping with the upfront costs for eligible renters, and it’s time that society recognizes housing as a right. This starts by making sure legal counsel is available during eviction proceedings.
As I go door to door talking with my neighbors, I learn about so many more of the issues that concern them. Other big ones are transportation, safety and our environment.
The way we achieve our goals, and even what our goals are, is not unanimous. But the most consistent message I hear from residents in District 2 is their desire to be part of the conversation and to be well-represented. That’s why as alder, I will listen attentively to my neighbors’ concerns, communicate those concerns to the council and its committees, and work hard to solve problems.
To everyone in District 2: I will always work hard for you.
Visit my website for more information about me. I hope I earn your vote April 4.
Colin Barushok
Madison District 2 alder candidate