Dear Editor: It is an honor to represent the 18th District on Madison’s north side on the Madison City Council.
I am running for reelection because, while we have made progress on important issues for my district and the city during my first term on the council, there is so much more to do. We cannot turn back now.
Looking ahead, we must continue to move the Raemisch Farm project forward and build much needed housing. Unfortunately, my opponent tried to stop that housing. We must continue to fight for equity and access in Madison’s public transportation system, protect the environment and special places on the north side and make Madison and our neighborhoods safer. We must have a well-trained, culturally competent police force. We must build more trust between communities of color and officers. My leadership helped pass (finally) the body-worn camera pilot.
We must also continue to invest in violence prevention, social services and mental health services that help keep communities safe.
For the past 25 years, I have been a working union member (Steelworkers Local 904L). I am a single dad to three accomplished young adults. My endorsements include the Democratic Party of Dane County, AFSCME, South Central Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, the Building Trades Council and Adelante.
I look forward to doing my part in ensuring Madison lives up to our ideals and is the best place to live, work, play and raise a family we know it can be. I ask for your vote on April 4.
Charles Myadze
Madison City Council 18th District alder