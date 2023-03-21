I am a fighter for the people of the southwest side of Madison.
I am the only candidate in this race endorsed by the Democratic Party of Dane County. I am running for reelection to continue to make progress on the issues residents tell me are important to them: public safety, high quality city services at a price we can afford, and ensuring the people’s voices are heard on issues before decisions are made.
I am also the only candidate who voted against pay raises for the City Council. My opponent voted to raise his own salary. My priority has always been to put the needs of the people I represent first, above political games and personal ambition.
My lived experience — as a woman of color, as one of the first African American women elected to the council, as a community organizer — is unique. I led the creation of the Southwest Madison Employment Center in order to connect people to work and opportunity and to move forward, constructively, on challenging issues that affect the well-being of our neighborhoods.
It is an honor to have earned the endorsement of the Madison Professional Police Association, the South Central Federation of Labor AFL-CIO, AFSCME and the Building Trades Council, among others.
We have accomplished much during my terms as alder and there is so much more to do. I ask for your vote on April 4.
Barbara McKinney
Madison District 20 alder candidate