In the most compelling dystopian novel of the 20th century, George Orwell illustrated the ways in which authoritarians reverse reality in order to create false “truths.”
“War Is Peace. Freedom Is Slavery. Ignorance Is Strength,” read the quote most widely associated with the book "1984."
Orwell’s text was a cautionary tale that sought to awaken people to the dangers of doublespeak. Unfortunately, truths are mangled even more aggressively now than in Orwell’s time.
Consider the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision to outlaw the practice of allowing voters to deposit their ballots in secure drop boxes in their neighborhoods. The drop boxes, which proved to be safe and reliable in the 2020 presidential election, made it easier for Wisconsinites to cast ballots and maintained the state’s tradition of high-turnout voting even in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
But former President Donald Trump has claimed that the use of drop boxes led to election fraud. That’s a lie that has been disproven by election officials, independent monitors and responsible courts. But because attacks on drop boxes have become a part of the Republican Party’s Big Lie agenda, the hyper-partisan majority on Wisconsin’s high court embraced the Trumpian fantasy. Again and again, this court’s four conservative justices have sided with partisan Republicans on voting rights issues, gerrymandering and a range of other issues.
It’s pure partisanship, masquerading as jurisprudence, and, sadly, Wisconsinites are quite familiar with this form of conservative judicial activism.
The court is so shameless that in the drop-box ruling it featured a lengthy quote from the Republican National Committee before concluding, “We agree.”
But what was most striking were the propagandistic lengths to which the conservative majority went to justify its latest assault on democracy.
Claiming drop boxes were illegal, and raising the specter of “unlawful voting,” the justices wrote, “Throughout history, tyrants have claimed electoral victory via elections conducted in violation of governing law. For example, Saddam Hussein was reportedly elected in 2002 by a unanimous vote of all eligible voters in Iraq (11,445,638 people). Examples of such corruption are replete in history.”
True enough, but the court then leapt to a conclusion that because of the use of drop boxes in Wisconsin, “thousands of votes have been cast via this unlawful method, thereby directly harming the Wisconsin voters. The illegality of these drop boxes weakens the people's faith that the election produced an outcome reflective of their will. The Wisconsin voters, and all lawful voters, are injured when the institution charged with administering Wisconsin elections does not follow the law, leaving the results in question.”
To be clear, the results aren’t in question. Democrat Joe Biden beat Trump in Wisconsin by more than 20,000 votes. The ballots were counted, recounted, certified and accepted as legitimate by poll workers, election inspectors, jurists and analysts of voting data.
To be equally clear, a busy mom dropping off a ballot on a secure box in her neighborhood, or a vulnerable voter using a drop box to avoid going to a crowded polling place, is not the equivalent of a Baathist Party operative manipulating a vote for Saddam Hussein.
Drop boxes aren’t a threat to democracy. The problem is judicial activism by Republican-aligned jurists who reject the rule of law and embrace the Orwellian dictate that, “The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power, pure power.”